UPDATE: 2 children killed, mother injured in crash between train and car in Henryville, IN

The SUV involved in the accident. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Two children were killed in a collision between an SUV and a train in Henryville, IN.

Captain Scottie Maples, Public Information Officer for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, said a woman, believed to be the mother of the children, was injured. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police looking for citizens who helped take down indecent exposure suspect

+ Louisville vets take measures as deadly, highly contagious canine flu cases rise

+ 6 arrested in Jeffersontown drug raid

The crash happened at 1:20 p.m. at State Road 160 and Pennsylvania St.

Maples said investigators are in the early stages of the accident investigation and it is unknown at this time if the SUV became stalled on the tracks.

The crossing does have flashing lights, but not a gate.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.