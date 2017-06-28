UPDATE: 2 children killed, mother injured in crash between train and car in Henryville, IN

The crash happened at 1:20 p.m. at State Road 160 and Pennsylvania St.More >>
The crash happened at 1:20 p.m. at State Road 160 and Pennsylvania St.More >>
On June 24, officers responded to Awesome Flea Market on Dawson Drive on a report of a male exposing himself.More >>
On June 24, officers responded to Awesome Flea Market on Dawson Drive on a report of a male exposing himself.More >>
One veterinarian said 80 percent of dogs exposed to canine flu will contract the illness because of its highly contagious nature.More >>
One veterinarian said 80 percent of dogs exposed to canine flu will contract the illness because of its highly contagious nature.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the shooting was reported at 11:40 a.m. at East Kentucky and Hancock streets.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the shooting was reported at 11:40 a.m. at East Kentucky and Hancock streets.More >>
The arrests were made June 27 in the 2900 block of Gleeson Lane. Arrest reports say large amounts of meth were being sold.More >>
The arrests were made June 27 in the 2900 block of Gleeson Lane. Arrest reports say large amounts of meth were being sold.More >>