Car vs. Train crash in Henryville, fatalities reported

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - At least two people have died a collision between a car and a train in Henryville, IN.

The crash happened at 1:20 p.m. at State Road 160 and Pennsylvania St.

Police are directing traffic around the crash scene.

This story will be updated.

