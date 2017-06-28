No gate at southern Indiana train crossing where 2 children were killed

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Two children were killed in a collision between an SUV and a train in Henryville, IN.

Captain Scottie Maples, Public Information Officer for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, said a woman, believed to be the mother of the children, was injured. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

The crash happened at 1:20 p.m. at State Road 160 and Pennsylvania St.

Maples said investigators are in the early stages of the accident investigation, and it is unknown at this time if the SUV became stalled on the tracks.

The CSX train was coming from Louisville heading north; the white vehicle was going east.

The impact so severe that the car was ripped apart. The children, whose names and ages have not been released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crossing does have flashing lights, but not a gate. Residents say there hasn't been a gate at the crossing for some time. They added that people drive through fast and the trains have increased their speed too.

"Trains had started traveling faster, that they needed some type of crossing gate arms to make people stop during passing of the trains," Henryville resident Ashly Kern said. "I even said something to my grandmother. I said 'someone is going to have to die for them to put arms there.' Unfortunately, it seems like that has happened in this situation."

CSX issued a statement in part saying, "CSX extends its deepest sympathies to all involved in today’s tragic accident, which is especially painful because it involves children. CSX appreciates the efforts of the Clark County Sheriff's Department and emergency personnel who responded to help those at the scene. CSX representatives are currently on site to assist local authorities with their investigation of this incident."

