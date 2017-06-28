Louisville vets take measures as deadly, highly contagious canine flu cases rise

80 percent of dogs exposed to canine flu will contract the illness, one vet said. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville-area veterinarians are taking measures to prevent the spread of a deadly, highly contagious strain of canine influenza as more cases are discovered in the region.

Dr. Scott Rizzo at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Medicine for Pets said the canine flu is a serious epidemic, and this is the first time Kentucky has experienced such a widespread outbreak.

The team at BluePearl has set up an isolation unit outside its animal hospital to treat the multiple cases of canine flu and prevent the illness from spreading to other dogs inside the facility.

Eighty-percent of dogs exposed to canine flu will contract the illness because of its highly contagious nature.

Rizzo said the majority of pets do not need to be hospitalized if they get canine flu, but they do need to be quarantined away from other dogs for at least 24 days.

As the canine flu continues to spread, Rizzo recommends pet owners avoid contact with other pets and common areas like dog parks, pet stores and hydrants.

Twenty-percent of dogs won't show signs of canine flu, but the majority will have coughing or sneezing symptoms.

BluePearl has treated seven dogs for the canine influenza and had three dogs die of the illness.

Rizzo recommends pet owners talk to their primary veterinarian about the influenza vaccine for their animals.

