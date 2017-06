Trump welcomes World Series champion Cubs to White House

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump meets with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Team Chairman Tom Ricketts is at center.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump pauses as he is asked a question on health care as he meets with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump holds a Chicago Cubs jersey as he meets with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Cubs third baseman Kris ...

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has welcomed the manager and several players from the World Series champion Chicago Cubs to the White House.

Trump met with manager Joe Maddon and some Cubs on Wednesday, and he calls the Cubs a "great team."

They gave him a team jersey printed with "45" in recognition of his status as the 45th U.S. president.

Maddon had said the visit was voluntary for players and not an official trip. Maddon said he was going to the White House out of respect for the Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs and donated to Trump's campaign.

The Cubs are in Washington to play the Nationals.

In January, the Cubs visited President Barack Obama at the White House after winning the World Series and shortly before his term ended.

