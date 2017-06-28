Police request help finding citizens who helped take down indecent exposure suspect

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on Facebook. (Source: Shepherdsville Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Shepherdsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men who assisted with an arrest.

On June 24, officers responded to Awesome Flea Market on Dawson Drive on a report of a male exposing himself.

According to police, the suspect, Ryan Hayes, 24 of Bardstown, became disorderly when approached by an officer.

Hayes resisted arrest, resulting in both he and the officer being thrown to the ground. Police said the officer was unable to call for back-up due to lack of radio service inside the metal building.

Police said at that point two bystanders witnessing the altercation decided to step in, assisting the officer in restraining Hayes.

Hayes was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The two men who stepped in left the scene before the officer could thank them.

Police are asking the two men, or anyone who can properly identify them, to send them a private message on their Facebook page. You can find that here.

