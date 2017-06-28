Police request help finding citizens who helped take down indecent exposure suspect

The new site on Shelbyville Road will be built from the ground up, and will seat around 260 patrons.More >>
The new site on Shelbyville Road will be built from the ground up, and will seat around 260 patrons.More >>
The crash happened at 1:20 p.m. at State Road 160 and Pennsylvania St.More >>
The crash happened at 1:20 p.m. at State Road 160 and Pennsylvania St.More >>
On June 24, officers responded to Awesome Flea Market on Dawson Drive on a report of a male exposing himself.More >>
On June 24, officers responded to Awesome Flea Market on Dawson Drive on a report of a male exposing himself.More >>
One veterinarian said 80 percent of dogs exposed to canine flu will contract the illness because of its highly contagious nature.More >>
One veterinarian said 80 percent of dogs exposed to canine flu will contract the illness because of its highly contagious nature.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the shooting was reported at 11:40 a.m. at East Kentucky and Hancock streets.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the shooting was reported at 11:40 a.m. at East Kentucky and Hancock streets.More >>