The Latest: Plea in mannequin attack avoids murder charges

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on a guilty plea in Las Vegas by a man who admits trying to kill a mannequin that police posed as a sleeping homeless person (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
A man facing eight to 20 years in a Nevada state prison after pleading guilty to trying to kill a mannequin that police posed as a sleeping homeless person will avoid charges in three similar downtown Las Vegas attacks.
Shane Allen Schindler admitted Tuesday that he thought he was attacking a human when he used a heavy hammer to whack the blanket-covered head of the dummy early Feb. 22.
The attack was caught on video and Schindler was arrested by police staked out in the area following fatal attacks Jan. 4 and Feb. 3 on two men who police say were apparently sleeping when they died.
Schindler's plea agreement means he also will not be charged in a Nov. 30 attack on a homeless man who escaped with head injuries.
Schindler's court-appointed lawyer, Ashley Sisolak, says the plea deal was in his best interest.
____
8:45 a.m.
A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in an unusual case where he is accused of trying to kill a mannequin that was staged as a homeless person.
Police posed the mannequin near the scene of where two homeless people previously had been beat to death with a hammer.
Soon after, the top suspect in the two killings, 30-year-old Shane Schindler, was caught on camera bashing the mannequin with a hammer.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2shAc9J ) Tuesday that prosecutors dropped charges against Schindler in three other cases as part of his guilty plea.
Schindler is expected to receive a sentence of eight to 20 years in prison.
Schindler's attorney, Ashley Sisolak, says he is happy with the deal prosecutors were able to work out.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jury selection will continue Tuesday morning in Brooklyn.More >>
Jury selection will continue Tuesday morning in Brooklyn.More >>
Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homesMore >>
Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homesMore >>
Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."More >>
Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."More >>
A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway lineMore >>
A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway lineMore >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the SenateMore >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the SenateMore >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the SenateMore >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the SenateMore >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the SenateMore >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the SenateMore >>
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, who has just turned 70, says she is in the 'third act' of her career, and is focusing on women's issues and philanthropy; including fundraising efforts for a new $100 museum project at the Statue of Liberty.More >>
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, who has just turned 70, says she is in the 'third act' of her career, and is focusing on women's issues and philanthropy; including fundraising efforts for a new $100 museum project at the Statue of Liberty.More >>
U2 bassist Adam Clayton, receiving a MusiCares award, thanked his bandmates for their support during his years of addiction to alcohol and his recoveryMore >>
U2 bassist Adam Clayton, receiving a MusiCares award, thanked his bandmates for their support during his years of addiction to alcohol and his recoveryMore >>
Conservatives and liberals alike in Wisconsin both see hope in Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's steadfast refusal to back the GOP Senate health care billMore >>
Conservatives and liberals alike in Wisconsin both see hope in Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's steadfast refusal to back the GOP Senate health care billMore >>
Conservatives and liberals alike in Wisconsin both see hope in Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's steadfast refusal to back the GOP Senate health care billMore >>
Conservatives and liberals alike in Wisconsin both see hope in Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's steadfast refusal to back the GOP Senate health care billMore >>