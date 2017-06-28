Injured former cop honored by his faith family

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville police officer injured when a suspect dragged him with her car and ran over his leg as she tried to escape was honored by his church community.

Rocco Besednjak was injured July 3, 2016 and now lives in a lot of pain. The injuries forced Besednjak to retire from the department.

A special church service was held June 25 to honor Besednjak with praise and prayer. There was also a collection to help him with ongoing medical problems.

The outpouring of support from his friends apparently was just the kind of medicine Besednjak needed.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 children killed, mother injured in car vs. train crash

+ Former UofL basketball player Chris Jones shot

+ MUGSHOTS: LMPD's Most Wanted Suspects



"It makes me feel good that I have the support of people that I not only worked with but people I have worshiped with in church," Besednjak said, "people that I have seen working in the city and there's also actually people out here that I've arrested that are here in the church, here to support me."

Besednjak said he expects to continue in some role of community service in the future, but is not sure what that might be.

Tiara Litsey, the driver who injured Besednjak, was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.