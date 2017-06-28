Pitino set to appeal 5-game NCAA suspension

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly two weeks after NCAA penalties were announced following the UofL basketball scandal, Interim President Dr. Greg Postel said he's confident about the school's appeal.

"If one is going to conduct an appeal, you have to have some sense that appeal is going to be successful" Postel said Wednesday.

UofL is rolling out its appeal plan, announcing the school will focus on two issues only, not the suspension of Coach Rick Pitino.

It's a change from two weeks ago, when university officials promised to appeal all aspects of the penalties after the hammer came down against the basketball program. Postel said that was more of a blanket statement at the time, meaning the school knew it would appeal, but wasn't sure which issues it would fight.

After discussing it with lawyers, UofL decided Pitino could appeal separately, and he told WAVE 3 News he will do so.

"We've had a couple of weeks to think about this, and we've conducted a thorough study," Postel said.

After much research, Postel said the best game plan to fight back against tough NCAA penalties is to focus on two key issues. The first one?

"The vacation of wins that occurred during the period in question," he said. That's more than 120 wins for the Cards, and including the 2013 national championship and a Final Four appearance the year before. And second? The money.

"The conference proceeds and the revenue associated with those wins," Postel said.

The exact dollar figure of what UofL might have to forfeit is still being calculated, but Postel said it's in the millions of dollars. The appeal does not include the four years of probation and Pitino's suspension of the first five ACC games next season.

Postel said the school will have until Friday to notify the NCAA of which penalties the school will appeal.

"We then have a month to actually prepare the more detailed appeal itself," said Postel, adding that UofL should have a specific dollar amount for which the school might be on the hook.

