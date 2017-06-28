Pitino will appeal his five game suspension from NCAA

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Rick Pitino says he will appeal his five-game suspension from the NCAA.

On Wednesday, UofL's Board of Trustees voted to appeal the vacation of records penalty, which could cost the school millions of dollars and potentially the 2012 Final Four and 2013 National Championship.

Pitino's situation is separate and he is represented by his own attorney.

