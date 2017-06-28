Mother accepts plea deal in sex abuse case

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County mother is sentenced to 18 years for sexually abusing her own relative.

Jacqueline Fuqua, 37, accepted a plea deal on seven felony charges of sex abuse. Some of the charges involve a person younger than 12.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 children killed, mother hurt after train hits SUV

+ Police seeking citizens who helped in arrest

+ 6 arrested in Jeffersontown drug raid

Fuqua was sentenced to 18 years and must serve 20 percent of her sentence.

Harvey Fuqua, Jr., Jacqueline's husband, is also accused of sexual abuse. He has pleaded not guilty and is set to go to trial in August.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.