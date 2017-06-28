Charlestown residents fed up with brown water

Residents aren't happy with the water coming our of their sinks in Charlestown. (Source: Katie Bauer/WAVE 3 News)

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - Charlestown residents are saying they're sick and tired of turning on their faucets and seeing brown water inside their homes.

Many claim it's an on-and-off problem that has been going on for decades.

Two residents, Joe and DeAnna Harney, said they love to spend every chance they get with their great grandchildren.

"The other night I was going to have them spend the night, but I didn't because our water was so bad," DeAnna Harney said. "You couldn't give them a bath, or I was afraid they might drink it or something."

The Harneys have lived in their Charlestown home for more than three decades, but they've dealt with water issues for the last several years.

"Some days, it's absolutely black, and you can see the mud coming into the toilet," Joe Harney said.

This month, they said it's been the worst they've seen, especially when they attempted to do laundry.

"The clothes stunk like sewer water," Joe said.

Charlestown Director of Utilities Mike Perry said a lot of it has to do with the nearly 80-year-old system. In the summer, he's noticed heavy use can also contribute.

"It can tend to stir the lines up, which can cause discoloration of the water," Perry said, adding that it's not harmful. "Aesthetically, by appearance, it is nasty looking, but it is manganese, which is a natural mineral that is found within the aquaphor, where we pull our drinking water from."

Perry estimated 20 percent of customers have experienced brown water.

"We are doing all we can to resolve this problem," Perry said.

Currently, Charlestown is considering selling its city owned-and-operated system to Indiana American Water, but then some wonder if an outside company can fix the issues.

"They probably have some expertise or knowledge that they could put to this, that we aren't maybe financially able to do," Perry said. "But it's going to take some time. It's not something that even if the sale happened today, tomorrow, it's not going to be fixed."

If the sale goes through, some say they then worry their bills will increase. Flushing the system has helped this week, but the Harney family looks at it as a temporary fix.

"The town has never looked better, but you sure can't drink pretty," DeAnna said.

Perry said the city has replaced lines in certain areas, but it is just too expensive to do all at once.

The city recommends residents with discolored water to let their cold water run until it clears up. Some residents said that takes hours.

