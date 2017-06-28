Interns test-drive careers at DOE Paducah Site

Fifteen interns from area colleges are working on special assignments at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Paducah Site this summer to obtain new skills and build their resumes.

Site mentors have customized the internships for each student to gain valuable experience at the DOE site.

The students work in engineering, business systems, occupational safety and project management fields through the 2017 internship program at Fluor Federal Services, DOE’s deactivation contractor.

The interns also receive training on DOE standards for performing work safely in a heavy industrial environment.

“This summer program allows students to develop new skills and understand the importance of building relationships,” said Jennifer Woodard, Paducah Site lead for DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office.

The interns are students at the University of Kentucky (UK), UK’s College of Engineering Paducah Campus, Western Kentucky University and Murray State University.

Schubert Moffatt, a returning intern and UK Engineering senior, said “There are few internship programs where you can broaden your experience and learn new things year after year, but you can at the DOE site. I enjoy it, and I believe it will help me further my career.”

“Surviving in the workforce is about building relationships, continuing education, and improving skillsets,” said Bob Smith, Fluor’s program manager. “The internship gives these young people a strong advantage in the future job market.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.