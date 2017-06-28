Lawmaker responds to food truck proximity ban lawsuit

A Louisville Metro ordinance says food trucks can't be within 150 of an operating restaurant. (source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The owners of two food trucks said they are filing a lawsuit challenging a Louisville Metro ordinance about where they can operate.

Louisville's proximity ban prevents any food truck from parking and doing business within 150 feet of a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The food truck law was passed six years ago, and those who helped write it say this is the first they are hearing of an issue.

"This is the first I've heard of concern from either party since we passed the legislation six years ago," said District 8 Councilman Brandon Coan. "It seems like we've been co-existing well for the last six years. And you know certainly, I think as lawmakers part of our job ... we created the food truck law in the first place because it needed to be created, there wasn't anything governing it."

Food truck owners Troy King and Robert Martin, the persons behind the lawsuit, say the no vending zones harm their business only to protect restaurants from healthy competition.

