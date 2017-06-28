1 injured, extensive damage after explosion at Murray State University dorm

At least one person was injured and a Murray State University dorm was damaged after an explosion on Wednesday, June 28.

According to the head of marketing at Murray Calloway County Hospital, one person was brought in by ambulance and is being treated in the ER.

She said the person is in guarded condition.

She also said the air code is all clear meaning all the people they know of from the area has been transported.

According to Kentucky State Police, at around 4:53 p.m. there was an explosion at New Richmond College, a residential building on campus.

They confirmed one person was injured in the blast and taken by ambulance to an area hospital. According to KSP, he is listed in stable condition.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office asked people to stay away from the area.

There was an explosion at Richmond Hall. Emergency Personnel are on the scene. Stay out of the area. — Murray State Univ (@murraystateuniv) June 28, 2017

UPDATE:Any on-campus visitors within the affected area are being relocated. All participants in AIMS, GSP and CHA have been relocated. — Murray State Univ (@murraystateuniv) June 28, 2017

