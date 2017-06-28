1 injured, extensive damage after explosion at Murray State Univ - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 injured, extensive damage after explosion at Murray State University dorm

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

At least one person was injured and a Murray State University dorm was damaged after an explosion on Wednesday, June 28.

According to the head of marketing at Murray Calloway County Hospital, one person was brought in by ambulance and is being treated in the ER.

She said the person is in guarded condition.

She also said the air code is all clear meaning all the people they know of from the area has been transported.

According to Kentucky State Police, at around 4:53 p.m. there was an explosion at New Richmond College, a residential building on campus.

They confirmed one person was injured in the blast and taken by ambulance to an area hospital. According to KSP, he is listed in stable condition.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office asked people to stay away from the area.

