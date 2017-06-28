KSP: natural gas likely the cause of explosion at Murray State University

Investigators said natural gas is likely to blame for the explosion at Murray State University that left one university employee injured.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Jody Cash, it is now considered a non-criminal investigation. KSP has reportedly relinquished its control of the investigation to the state fire marshal.

The explosion happened on Wednesday, June 28, at 4:53 p.m. The explosion was at New Richmond College, a residential building on campus.

Officials with Murray State identified the person injured as Dakota Fields, 26. Fields was an employee of the residential hall. As of 11 a.m. on June 29, doctors at Vanderbilt Medical Center said Fields is in stable condition. He was initially taken to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, but was later taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt.

A spokesperson for the University said no one was in the building at the time of the explosion. The four-story brick building was opened in 2009.

Trooper Cash said the recovery effort will be a long term process. A time table for when people can get back in the building has not been released.

More than 400 people in the surrounding area were relocated as a precaution according to one official. Some were relocated to other dorms and others were in off-campus locations. University President Bob Davies said all of the students participating in the Governor's Scholars Program, the Commonwealth Honors Academy, and the Adventures in Math and Science Programs are all safe and accounted for, as are the summer school students living on campus.

President Davies sent a letter to thank all the first responders who responded. That letter, in part, said:

The incident at New Richmond is devastating in many ways as it makes us aware of the fragility of many things in our lives. At the same time, based on the response of many, the work of our team, the joining together to ensure safety and security demonstrates too the power of our Racer community.

Some witnesses said they could hear the boom from the explosion from a mile away.

"We're sort of shocked. You know its, its crazy you know, nothing like this happens in Murray. You know if it's not a twister or the winds that come through, it's..it's just crazy," one Murray resident said.

According to KSP, they were being assisted by the Kentucky Office of Emergency Management, the State Fire Marshall's Office and the ATF.

Police report that the damage is most severe on the south side of the building.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, roads near the campus of Murray State have reopened to traffic. Waldrop Street will remain closed between Chestnut Street and KY 121 as the investigation progresses.

There was an explosion at Richmond Hall. Emergency Personnel are on the scene. Stay out of the area. — Murray State Univ (@murraystateuniv) June 28, 2017

