More than 400 people relocated, 1 injured after explosion at Murray State University dorm

Officials are expected to release more information on Thursday morning, June 29 on a dorm explosion at Murray State University that left one university employee injured.

According to Kentucky State Police, at around 4:53 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 there was an explosion at New Richmond College, a residential building on campus.

In a press briefing, Murray State officials revealed that Dakota E. Fields, 26, was injured during the explosion. In another briefing, a Murray State official said Fields was an employee of the university.

Fields was reported to be stable condition and was airlifted to a medical facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

Officials said it is too early to confirm the cause of the explosion.

More than 400 people in the surrounding area were relocated as a precaution according to one official. Some were relocated to other dorms and others were in off-campus locations.

UPDATE:Any on-campus visitors within the affected area are being relocated. All participants in AIMS, GSP and CHA have been relocated. — Murray State Univ (@murraystateuniv) June 28, 2017

Some said they could hear the boom from the explosion from a mile away.

"We're sort of shocked. You know its, its crazy you know, nothing like this happens in Murray. You know if it's not a twister or the winds that come through, it's..it's just crazy," one Murray resident said.

According to KSP, they were being assisted by the Kentucky Office of Emergency Management, the State Fire Marshall's Office and the ATF.

Police report that the damage is most severe on the south side of the building.

According to police, after the Murray Fire Department finished searching the building control of the scene was turned over to KSP. They said everyone has been accounted for.

According to the head of marketing at Murray Calloway County Hospital, the air code is all clear meaning all the people they know of from the area have been transported.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asked the public to avoid the area.

They said several streets along the north end of the Murray State University Campus in Murray were blocked due to emergency response efforts and traffic was backed up in the area.

The public was asked to stay away from streets and highways along the north end of the Murray State campus.

KYTC personnel put up barricades and blocked 16th Street at all intersections with state highways along the north end of campus. Drivers were asked specifically to avoid this area in the City of Murray.

In a tweet, Murray State officials also urged the public to stay out of the area.

There was an explosion at Richmond Hall. Emergency Personnel are on the scene. Stay out of the area. — Murray State Univ (@murraystateuniv) June 28, 2017

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.