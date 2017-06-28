Murray State officials to hold press conference on dorm explosion

Officials with Murray State University will hold a press conference on the dorm explosion that took place on Wednesday, June 28.

The press conference will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 6 on the north side of Winslow Dining Hall.

The explosion happened at 4:53 p.m. on June 28 at New Richmond Hall, a residential building on the MSU campus.

Investigators said natural gas is likely to blame for the explosion that left one university employee injured.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Jody Cash, it is now considered a non-criminal investigation. KSP has reportedly relinquished its control of the investigation to the state fire marshal.

Dakota Fields, 26 was injured in the explosion. Fields was an employee of the residential hall. As of 11 a.m. on June 29, doctors at Vanderbilt Medical Center said Fields is in stable condition. He was initially taken to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, but was later taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt.

A spokesperson for the University said no one was in the building at the time of the explosion. The four-story brick building was opened in 2009.

Four other buildings were damaged: Hester, Clark, and Hart - as well as Winslow cafeteria.

The Murray State University president spoke out about the dorm explosion and moving forward in a letter on July 3.

President Bob Davies said he is extremely grateful to all of the Murray State family members and said by all accounts, they are extremely fortunate.

"We can, and will, replace and rebuild structures," Davies said. "During this time, we must remember the spirit of community that embraced us all as we responded in support of others."

You can read the full letter below.

More than 400 people in the surrounding area were relocated as a precaution according to one official. Some were relocated to other dorms and others were in off-campus locations.

Trooper Cash said the recovery effort will be a long-term process. A time table for when people can get back in the building has not been released, but a structural engineer was at Murray State University on Friday, June 30 to start looking at Richmond Hall..

University President Bob Davies said all of the students participating in the Governor's Scholars Program, the Commonwealth Honors Academy, and the Adventures in Math and Science Programs are all safe and accounted for, as are the summer school students living on campus. All people displaced by the explosion have been relocated.

Officials with the school have also said they will offer counseling to anyone affected by the explosion.

President Davies sent a letter to thank all the first responders who responded. That letter, in part, said:

"The incident at New Richmond is devastating in many ways as it makes us aware of the fragility of many things in our lives. At the same time, based on the response of many, the work of our team, the joining together to ensure safety and security demonstrates too the power of our Racer community."

You can read Davies letter in its entirety here.

Some witnesses said they could hear the boom from the explosion from a mile away.

"We're sort of shocked. You know its, its crazy you know, nothing like this happens in Murray. You know if it's not a twister or the winds that come through, it's..it's just crazy," one Murray resident said.

According to KSP, they were being assisted by the Kentucky Office of Emergency Management, the State Fire Marshall's Office and the ATF.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, roads near the campus of Murray State have reopened to traffic. Waldrop Street will remain closed between Chestnut Street and KY 121 as the investigation progresses.

There was an explosion at Richmond Hall. Emergency Personnel are on the scene. Stay out of the area. — Murray State Univ (@murraystateuniv) June 28, 2017

School officials have also said that the fall semester will start on schedule.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.