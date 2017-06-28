Over 400 relocated, 1 injured, extensive damage after explosion at Murray State University dorm

More than 400 people were relocated and one person was inured after an explosion at a Murray State University dorm Wednesday, June 28 in Murray, Kentucky.

In a press briefing, Murray State officials revealed that Dakota E. Fields, 26, was injured during the explosion that caused extensive damage to Richmond Hall.

In another briefing a Murray State officials said Fields was an employee of the university.

Officials said Fields is in stable condition and has been flown to a medical facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

They also said it is too early to confirm the cause of the explosion.

People in the surrounding area were relocated out of extreme caution according to one official. Some are being relocated to other dorms and others are in off campus locations.

Some said they could hear the boom from the explosion from a mile away.

"We're sort of shocked. You know its, its crazy you know, nothing like this happens in Murray. You know if its not a twister or the winds that come through, it's..it's just crazy," one Murray resident said.

The Kentucky State Police will be investigating Thursday morning on June 29.

According to KSP, they were being assisted by the Kentucky Office of Emergency Management, the State Fire Marshall's Office and the ATF. Officials report that the damage is most severe on the south side of the building.

Officials said that the Murray Fire Department finished searching the building and have turned over control of the scene to KSP. They said everyone has been accounted for.

According to the head of marketing at Murray Calloway County Hospital, the air code is all clear meaning all the people they know of from the area have been transported.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are asking the public to avoid the area.

Officials said several streets along the north end of the Murray State University Campus in Murray have been blocked. Due to emergency response efforts traffic is backed up in the area.

The public is asked to stay away from streets and highways along the north end of the Murray State campus.

KYTC personnel have established barricades and blocked 16th Street at all intersections with state highways along the north end of campus. Motorists are asked specifically to avoid this area in the City of Murray.

According to KSP, at around 4:53 p.m. there was an explosion at New Richmond College, a residential building on campus.

