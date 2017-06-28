1 injured in dorm explosion at Murray State

MURRAY, KY (WAVE) - An explosion devastated the first and second floors of a dormitory building on the campus of Murray State University on Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

The blast took place just before 5 p.m. at the New Richmond College, a residential building on the Murray campus.

WPSD TV, in western Kentucky, reported that there was a gas leak at the dorm before the explosion.

Kentucky State Police confirmed one man was injured and that his is stable. WPSD reported that a school source said the injured man is a school employee, and another source told WAVE 3 News that that person is the residency director at the dorm, but that has not been formally confirmed by an official source.

Several hundred high-school students participating in the Governor's Scholars Program are on the campus this summer, but a tweet from @themurrayGSP indicated they are all safe.

All Scholars safe and accounted for, we will continue to share updates - https://t.co/pGpq2XroCF — Official Murray GSP (@themurrayGSP) June 28, 2017

One woman currently on the campus emailed WAVE 3 News to report that the glass was shattered at the Winslow dining hall nearby.

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.