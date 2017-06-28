Explosion at new Murray State University dorm, reports say

MURRAY, KY (WAVE) - Reports are circulating that an explosion occurred on Murray State's campus Wednesday afternoon.

WPSD TV, in western Kentucky, reported that there was a gas leak at the new Richmond dorm. They were told by Calloway County Emergency Management that there are no known injuries at this time.

All Scholars safe and accounted for, we will continue to share updates - https://t.co/pGpq2XroCF — Official Murray GSP (@themurrayGSP) June 28, 2017

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.