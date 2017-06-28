YouTube stunt leaves man dead, pregnant girlfriend charged

HALSTAD, MN (KVLY/CNN) - A YouTube stunt went terribly wrong for a young Minnesota couple. One person is dead and the other is facing charges.

The couple was trying to achieve YouTube fame with a prank.

"They were in love," Claudia Ruiz said. "They loved each other. It was just prank gone wrong. It shouldn't of happened like this."

Claudia Ruiz, Pedro Ruiz's aunt, said that he asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding. They thought the book would stop the bullet.

Monalisa Perez is the mother of their first child and is seven months pregnant with their second child.

"He had told me about an idea," Claudia Ruiz said. "I said, 'Don't do it, don't do it. Why are you going to use a gun? Why? Because we want more viewers.'"

Despite her warnings, the couple went through with the prank.

Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever???? HIS idea not MINE?? — Monalisa Perez (@MonalisaPerez5) June 26, 2017

"I don't know why they thought the book was supposed to stop the bullet," she said.

Now, Perez is behind bars charged with reckless discharge of a firearm. The Minnesota Star-Tribune reported she is also charged with second-degree manslaughter.

"The fact that she has got to live with this for the rest of her life, that alone is a charge to me," she said.

Their unborn baby is a boy.

"We're going to name it Pedro," said Ruiz. "I want my name to carry on."

Perez will make her first court appearance Thursday.

Police said video of the shooting will not be released at this time.

