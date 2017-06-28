YouTube stunt leaves man dead, pregnant girlfriend charged

A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.
Facebook says it deleted about 600,000 posts in the last two months as the social media giant seeks to crack down on what it considers to be hateful posts.
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.
