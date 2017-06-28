Civil rights activist George Burney dead at 89

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Longtime civil rights activist and humanitarian George Burney died early Wednesday morning at 89.

Burney is remembered for, among many other things, leading successful demonstrations against the segregated Louisville bus Terminal back in the 1950s.

Inducted into the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights Hall of Fame in 2012, last year he was presented the prestigious Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award.

Burney worked tirelessly to grow the city's annual Martin Luther King Junior motorcade, and led charity work for children on holidays.

He is described as a tireless activist for peace who influenced generations.

"That's what's so impressive about the guy - he's a fighter with a big heart," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "Not a fighter for himself, a fighter for everybody. So many lessons in his life we can all learn from. Stand up to injustice, be the one to make a difference. You might be unpopular. He didn't care - it was the right thing."

Burney's funeral is Saturday, July 8th -- at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church.

