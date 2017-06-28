Mayor Fischer: Convention pulled out of Louisville due to CA travel ban

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is claiming a convention has pulled out of the city as a result of a travel ban issued by the California attorney general.

The mayor took to Twitter on Wednesday to make the claim about the ban's impact.

Convention pulls its biz from city due to Calif. AG travel ban. Join me noon Thurs @wfpark if you're concerned about impact to economy — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) June 28, 2017

The ban prohibits state-funded travel to Kentucky and several other states, in response to laws California considers discriminatory against the LGBTQ community.

Kentucky’s freedom of religious expression bill, or Senate Bill 17, was passed in March.

The bill caught the attention of the California Attorney General, who called it discriminatory against LGBTQ members and instituted a new travel ban against the Kentucky, Alabama, Texas and South Dakota. The pre-existing list includes, Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The CA Attorney General’s office said as long as discriminatory laws exist within a state, they will uphold the ban.

Mayor Fischer is set to hold a press conference at Waterfront Park on Thursday to discuss the ban's impact on the economy.

