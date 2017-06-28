Stivers accuses Beshear of conflict of interest; Beshear fires back

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Republican Senate President Robert Stivers said Wednesday that state Attorney General Andy Beshear's predecessor settled a lawsuit against a major prescription painkiller for "pennies on the dollar" to avoid an embarrassing conflict of interest for Beshear as he was coming into office.

The allegation flew just moments before Beshear announced plans to file up to 10 lawsuits against prescription painkiller manufacturers.

"I think there are a lot of questions going forward about how the current attorney general can prosecute individuals that his firm either solicited or formally represented, and legitimately take them to task if they are so involved in misleading conduct that (has) helped create this opioid problem," Stivers said.

Before becoming attorney general, Beshear had worked for a law firm that represented Purdue Pharma in the case that predecessor Jack Conway settled for $24 million in December 2015, just weeks before Beshear succeeded him. Conway said the settlement had nothing to do with Beshear.

In his announcement Wednesday, Beshear said there's evidence that drugmakers illegally marketed and sold opioids, fueling the addiction crisis that has plagued the state.

To help cover legal costs, Beshear is asking for bids to cover legal services in what looks to be a lawsuit with several states signing on.

And regarding the conflict of interest claim, Beshear accused Stivers of trying to politicize a crisis.

"Shame on Senator Stivers," Beshear said. "We're here combating the opioid epidemic, holding those accountable that ravaged his district more so than those accountable. And to use this type of press conference to pre-empt this type of action with a political shot, when it deals with opioids, our lives and our families, that ought to be beneath him. And let me tell you, President Stivers, up until this call, loved this settlement."

