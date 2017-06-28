UofL women to visit in Big Ten/ACC Challenge - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UofL women to visit in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
Louisville, KY (WAVE) - UofL and IU will face off in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge this November. Not the men, the women. 

The Cards visit the Hoosiers on Thursday, November 30. It will be the tenth meeting, with the Hoosiers holding a 6-3 advantage. 

The last came on December 4, 2005, in Freedom Hall. UofL won that game 72-67. 

UofL was 29-8 in 2016-17, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the seventh time in school history. The Cards return All-Americans Asia Durr and Myisha Hines-Allen. 

IU was 23-11 and reached the quarterfinals of the WNIT. The Hoosiers return leading scorers Tyra Buss and Amanda Cahill. 

"This is a really intriguing matchup for not only our team but for our fan base as well," IU head coach Teri Moren said. "Louisville is a really solid opponent who will really challenge our non-conference schedule, and prepare us for Big Ten play."

Game times and television networks will be announced at a later date. 

