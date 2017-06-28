Historic Louisville church being converted into apartments

Metro Housing Council has owned the former friary since 2005. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

The property on E Liberty street has been sold to the Marian group. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Part of a historic downtown Louisville church has been sold and is set to turn into apartments.

The Metro Housing Authority has owned the former friary, which housed priests and nuns at St. Boniface Church, since 2005.

The property on E Liberty Street been sold to the Marian group to be turned into 28 units of subsidized housing at Jackson and Liberty Streets.

No other details, including the timetable, are known about the future plans.

