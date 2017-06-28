New technology, furniture part of Boys & Girls Club renovation

New technology, furniture, and a 1,200 square foot expansion are just part of the renovation. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

Newburg was selected because of recent growth in the teenage population in the area. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Boys & Girls club location has been completely remodeled.

The Newburg club, located off of East Indian Trail, opened up their new space for the community to see on Wednesday. They recently underwent nearly $30,000 in renovations.

The updates were made possible by a donation from automotive supplier Faurecia Clean Mobility North America.

In addition to providing funding, local FCM employees volunteered to design the space and assist with renovations, which included enlarging the space to approximately 1200 square feet. New technology, furniture, paint and flooring were also added.

Newburg was selected for renovations due to the growth in the teenage population in the area.

