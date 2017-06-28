Worrell rockets to win in 50 fly at US National Championship

Follow Louisville's own Kelsi Worrell on her Road to Rio!

Indianapolis, IN (WAVE) - Kelsi Worrell is now the second fastest woman in the 50 meter fly in the world.

The former UofL star and Olympic gold medalist, won the 50 fly Wednesday night at the U.S. National Championship meet in Indianapolis. She finished in 25.69 seconds. The U.S. record is 25.50 by Dara Torres.

Worrell's time trails only Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom, 24.76, in the world this year.

Kelsi will represent the United States at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. She had already qualified as part of the U.S. 4 X 100 relay team.

