Romans closing in on Churchill wins record

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Dale Romans continues to close in on Bill Mott's Churchill Downs trainers record.

Mott, a Hall of Famer, has 701 career wins at the track. Romans, who won the fourth race on Wednesday with Hollywood Star, now has 699 career wins.

"It's important, I mean this place has been here140 something years and it's really the jewel of Louisville," Romans said. "To be on top for a day would be amazing. I'd love for it to get by, I didn't know it was going to be this big of a deal. I thought it was just between Bill and I that we were going back and forth, but it's nice to see that the city is interested."

Romans has three more entries on Thursday and four on Friday. The Spring Meet ends on Friday night.

