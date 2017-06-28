New details raise flags in investigation of shooting that left officer hurt

The incident was reported Saturday night at this home on East Carter Avenue in Clarksville. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - It was a mad rush late Saturday night after a corrections officer was shot.

But now, WAVE 3 News has discovered exclusive new details that shed a different light on who was responsible.

The corrections officer, who works at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, told police he'd been robbed during a home invasion.

The manhunt was caught on "Live PD," an A&E reality show, and was being watched by at least some of the officer's neighbors.

"Did the witness say where the shooter was at?" a detective was heard asking on the show.

The wounded officer gave Clarksville detectives the name of the shooter and a description. The officer also told police he was sure it had to do with a Facebook Marketplace post selling a fish tank, and that his home had been broken into the day after he made the post.

It didn't take very long for detectives to find the man the officer was accusing, and take him in for questioning. But, WAVE 3 News found out it also didn't take them very long to see red flags.

Clarksville police confirmed Wednesday that man they once considered a suspect actually had nothing to do with the shooting. Detectives said he needs to be exonerated after he proved he'd been at a restaurant at the time of the shooting.

They also said the description given by the officer didn't match up, incorrectly identifying tattoos and his height.

Right now, detectives are saying they have no other leads or suspects, and that the wounded officer is sticking to his story.

The officer's name has not been released. He was shot in the shoulder and was described as stable after the shooting.

