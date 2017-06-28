Movie to be made about Kentucky attorney convicted in $550M fraud case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He's the Kentucky con man wanted by the FBI whose story sounds like the plot of a movie.

And soon, it will be.

Filming will begin this weekend on an Eric Conn documentary.

The Floyd County attorney pleaded guilty in a $550 million Social Security scam.

Conn was out on bail awaiting sentencing when he disappeared this month. Police found his ankle monitor on the side of a Kentucky interstate.

Conn e-mailed a Lexington newspaper over the weekend, saying he had used a fake passport to leave the country.

"From watching the news and seeing everything that he did and now seeing that he actually escaped, I thought to myself this would make the perfect documentary," filmmaker Timothy Boatright said.

Conn told the paper he used his time on house arrest to learn a new language, then led investigators on the wrong track buy purchasing a plane ticket out of New York with his credit card.

Then he used a pre-paid card to book his real flight.

