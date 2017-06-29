Hearing wraps for school board member who insulted Obama

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A decision on whether a one-time candidate for New York governor who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama should remain on a school board is expected in several weeks.
Layers wrapped up a five-day hearing in Albany on Wednesday.
State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia will make her decision on Carl Paladino's future on the Buffalo school board after receiving written briefs until mid-July.
Fellow school board members say Paladino improperly disclosed information about teacher contract negotiations discussed in closed-door sessions.
But Paladino says the real reason for the action is comments he made about Obama published in a Buffalo arts newspaper. Paladino says those comments - including his wish that the former president die of mad cow disease - weren't meant for publication.
