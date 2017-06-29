LEADING OFF: Kershaw starts for Dodgers

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Colorado Rockies' Mark Reynolds flips his bat after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The Giants won 5-3.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

KERSHAW DAY

The Los Angeles Dodgers send Clayton Kershaw to the mound for the finale of their four-game Freeway Series against the rival Angels. Kershaw is 7-0 with a 2.38 ERA in his last 10 starts. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner is 5-2 with a 2.69 ERA in nine career starts against the Angels. He will be opposed by JC Ramirez, who pitched six effective innings in a win at Boston in his previous start on Saturday.

SLIDING ROCKIES

The Colorado Rockies get a sorely needed day off before beginning a weekend series at surging Arizona. Colorado has dropped a season-high eight in a row, falling off the pace in the loaded NL West. The Rockies have been outscored 66-23 during the skid. Right-hander Jon Gray, who started on opening day for Colorado, is set to come off the disabled list and start the series opener against the Diamondbacks. He has been out since April with a stress fracture on his left foot.

HERE COMES KLUBER

Corey Kluber looks to continue his roll when he pitches for Cleveland in the finale of a four-game set against Texas. The 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner is 3-0 with a sparkling 1.29 ERA in his last five starts. The right-hander has struck out at least 10 batters in four of his five June outings. Andrew Cashner is expected to come off the disabled list to start for the Rangers. He has been sidelined by a strained left oblique.

FENWAY FUN

Kyle Gibson is hoping to add to a successful June when Minnesota closes out a four-game series at Boston on the anniversary of his major league debut in 2013. The 29-year-old right-hander is 3-1 with a 4.13 ERA in five starts so far this month. He has allowed only one run in 15 innings in two career starts at Fenway Park. David Price gets the ball for the Red Sox. Price has won his last five decisions against the Twins.

HOMER'S SECOND CHANCE

Homer Bailey makes his second start of the season when the Reds wrap up their series against Milwaukee. Bailey had surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow before the start of spring training. He was activated and gave up eight runs in only 1 2/3 innings at Washington on Saturday during an 18-3 loss. In the last three seasons, the two-time no-hit pitcher has started only nine games because of injuries, going 2-5 with an 8.00 ERA.

