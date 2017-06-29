Kentucky 'Blue Lives Matter' law goes into effect Thursday

A new Kentucky law goes into effect Thursday classifying violence against police officers and other first responders as a hate crime.

Kentucky is now just one of two states in the nation with the "Blue Lives Matter" law. The first was passed in Louisiana in May 2016.

The law protects police officers, firefighters and EMTs while they are performing their duties, similar to victims targeted due to ethnicity, sex, gender identity, disability, nationality or religion.

Adding the hate crime charge to assaults on the police and other first responders permits judges to give out harsher punishments, lawmakers say.

A parole board may even use it as reason to deny prison release.

Gov. Matt Bevin signed House Bill 14 into law back in March.

