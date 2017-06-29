Advertising agency owner Debbie Scoppechio dies

Debbie Scoppechio died on Thursday, June 29 at age 68. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman who founded an advertising agency that later bore her name has died.

Debbie Scoppechio was 68. She started her firm, originally known as Creative Alliance, in 1987.

A statement on the website of Scoppechio says its founder and chairman died this morning.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.