Advertising agency owner Debbie Scoppechio dies

A statement on the website of Scoppechio says its founder and chairman died this morning.More >>
A statement on the website of Scoppechio says its founder and chairman died this morning.More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
A new Kentucky law goes into effect Thursday classifying violence against police officers and other first responders as a hate crime.More >>
A new Kentucky law goes into effect Thursday classifying violence against police officers and other first responders as a hate crime.More >>
We'll see a mix of clouds and sun today, but an isolated afternoon storm cannot be ruled out.More >>
We'll see a mix of clouds and sun today, but an isolated afternoon storm cannot be ruled out.More >>
WAVE 3 News has discovered exclusive new details that shed a different light on who was responsible.More >>
WAVE 3 News has discovered exclusive new details that shed a different light on who was responsible.More >>