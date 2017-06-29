Local advertising giant Debbie Scoppechio dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman who founded an advertising agency that later bore her name has died.

Debbie Scoppechio was 68. She started her firm, originally known as Creative Alliance, in 1987.

A statement on the website of Scoppechio says its founder and chairman died this morning.

Mayor Greg Fischer issued the following statement about Scoppechio:

"Debbie Scoppechio had a profound influence on our city as a pioneering business executive and a civic leader. She embodied leadership — huge amounts of energy, enthusiasm, and she brought a can do spirit to every encounter. She built an incredible team resulting in a world-class company that generously gave to the community. She was a beautiful spirit and friend."

Kent Oyler, President & CEO of Greater Louisville Inc., said:

"Debbie Scoppechio was an innovative entrepreneur, a previous GLI Board Chair, and continued to be an active, engaged top investor with GLI. She most recently served on the Board of the Greater Louisville Foundation. This is a true loss for the Louisville business community. She will be greatly missed and her legacy will live on in the agency that now bears her name."

Visitation will be at Pearson's at 149 Breckenridge Lane on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Her funeral has been announced for 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Leonard Catholic Church, at 440 Zorn Avenue, with her burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to send donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in memory of Debbie Scoppechio.

