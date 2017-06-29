An English community center finds unlikely source of funds

LONDON (AP) - A community center in southwest England has found an unlikely source of funds after reaching out to the wealthy ruler of Dubai.
The Godolphin Cross Community Association announced Thursday that a donation from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was enough to purchase a former Methodist chapel for the new community center's building.
Villagers contacted the sheikh because his famous Godolphin horseracing stables share the town's name.
"We showed him our vision for a community center in the village and he was so impressed he decided he would like to help," said association secretary Paul Gray.
Their long-term plan is to raise additional money for renovating costs using more traditional funding sources such as grants.
The community center will host the town's youth group, coffee mornings and general gatherings.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Walgreens ends pursuit of Rite Aid buyout, strikes new deal to buy stores and inventory.More >>
Walgreens ends pursuit of Rite Aid buyout, strikes new deal to buy stores and inventory.More >>
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series winMore >>
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series winMore >>
Cardinal George Pell has taken a leave of absence as the Vatican's financial czar to face multiple criminal charges in his native Australia that allege he committed sexual assault years agoMore >>
Cardinal George Pell has taken a leave of absence as the Vatican's financial czar to face multiple criminal charges in his native Australia that allege he committed sexual assault years agoMore >>
Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brandsMore >>
Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brandsMore >>
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor islandMore >>
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor islandMore >>
Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homesMore >>
Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homesMore >>
Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."More >>
Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."More >>
A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway lineMore >>
A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway lineMore >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the SenateMore >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the SenateMore >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the SenateMore >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the SenateMore >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the SenateMore >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the SenateMore >>