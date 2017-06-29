Strangers buy car for man who walked miles to work

Justin hugged Andy after it sunk in that the car was really his. (Source: Mandi Mitchell/Facebook)

This is the 2004 Toyota that Mitchell and many others in Rockwall, TX, chipped in to buy Korva. (Source: Andy Mitchell/Facebook)

ROCKWALL, TX (RNN) – A 20-year-old man who walked three miles to work and back every day will be riding in style, thanks to big-hearted strangers who admired his grit and work ethic.

Andy Mitchell saw Justin Korva walking along the side of a road, carrying his fast-food uniform, on his way to his job at Taco Casa in 95-degree heat. He was moved to roll down the window and offer a ride.

Korva, 20, gratefully accepted and when Andy Mitchell asked him why he was walking in the blistering Texas sun, the young man told him he didn’t have a car, but was working and saving up, hoping one day to be able to afford one.

Mitchell was moved and humbled by Korva’s determination. He posted a photo of himself and Korva on his Facebook page.

“To all the people that say they want to work but can’t find a job or don’t have a vehicle all I can say is you don’t want it bad enough!" Mitchell wrote.

The story spread to hundreds of people in the small town of Rockwell, a community that values hard work and believes in helping neighbors who need a hand up.

The owner of a pizza joint saw the post and offered to put a donation box in his popular restaurant to help Korva raise enough to buy a car.

Within 48 hours, with some help from Mitchell, the donation box at Samee Dowlatshahi’s place held more than $5,500.

The general manager of the Toyota dealership, who’s a friend of Dowlatshahi, who spoke to his boss.

“I presented it to my general manager and said, ‘Hey, let’s help the kid. It seems like a great story,” Danny Rawls told CBS.

The boss greenlighted Rawls to drop the price on a 2004 Toyota Camry that was on the Rockwell Toyota lot. Rawls contacted Dowlatshahi, told him he had a nice car, and the wheels started turning.

They bought the car, and with the money they had left over, they were able to get a year of insurance, two years of oil changes and a gas card worth $500.

They took the Camry to the Taco Casa parking lot and surprised Korva after work.

Mitchell’s wife made a video, posted it on Facebook. You might want to grab a tissue before you watch. It lasts six minutes - it's worth every second of your time.

Korva couldn't believe it.

"Are you serious?" he asked over and over.

"That's your car," Mitchell replied over and over.

"No more walking, baby," Dowlatshashi said. "We just want you to know, seriously, this community, nothing we love better than to have someone who works hard. We take a lot of pride in that. It's so hot out here, I can't believe you walk even one mile in this heat."

Korva was speechless, but the hug he gave Mitchell said it all. Rawls took him to the dealership and helped get all the paperwork done before handing Korva the title.

Mitchell posted pictures of the Camry and wrote another heartfelt post.

"Everyone who has helped with this are amazing and you just helped a hardworking young man out with all your generosity," he wrote. "God receives all the glory, we are just the messengers for God's good works!!! God is good all the time!"

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.