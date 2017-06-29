New giraffe comes to Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is the new home for a 1-year-old giraffe.



Baridi, a male Masai giraffe, has come to Louisville from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Born in December, his name means frost in Swahili.

Zoo officials say Baridi is undergoing a standard 30-day quarantine period for all new animals and is currently on exhibit inside the giraffe house.

As he acclimates to his new surroundings, zoo officials say there may be times when he is not on exhibit.



Baridi will join Malaika, a 20-year-old, in the giraffe yard once his quarantine and acclimation period is complete.

