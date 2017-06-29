Louisville postal worker celebrates 50 years on the job

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A United States Postal Service worker celebrated 50 years of service, spending all of the years in Louisville.



John Osborne became a USPS letter carrier in 1967. This milestone also qualifies Osborne as a "Two Million Miler," because he has never had an at-fault accident.



"I guess I like it more than I thought I did," said a laughing Osborne who now works at the Fern Creek Station.

His co-worker, Robin Hubbell, said Osborne is always working and even come in on his days off to help out.

"I jokingly say that when I grow up, I'm going to be just like him," Hubbell said. "It wouldn't be the same without him.



Osborne reminisced on the changes at USPS over the past five decades, a big one being the type of trucks the mail is delivered in. He laughed about delivering mail in icy weather, once causing him to slide all the way down a hilly driveway on his feet.



Osborne said he's not sure when he'll retire.



