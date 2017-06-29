Reds top prospect Jesse Winker selected to AAA all-star game

Thomas Drescher, 68, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. today in the 2600 block of Briargate Avenue, near the Rockford Lane area.More >>
A statement on the website of Scoppechio says its founder and chairman died this morning.More >>
The Louisville Metro councilman accused of two instances of sexual harassment says he immediately resigning from his party's caucus, but is not stepping down from his elected office.More >>
John Osborne became a USPS letter carrier in 1967 and reminisced on the changes at USPS over the past five decades.More >>
Officials are expected to release more information on Thursday morning, June 29 on a dorm explosion at Murray State University that left one university employee injured.More >>
