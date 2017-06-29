Reds top prospect Jesse Winker selected to AAA all-star game

Reds top five prospect and outfielder Jesse Winker was selected to the Triple-A All-Star game on Thursday.

Winker is currently tied for second in the International League with a .313 batting average. He leads the AAA Louisville Bats with 37 RBI.

“It feels really good ,” said Winker. “I was really pushing to make it last year and didn’t, but I’m really excited to be a part of this and play against a lot of great

talent.”

In four games called up with the Reds this season, Winker has 3 hits, 2 doubles, 4 RBI and a run scored in 11 at-bats. He also has a .273 batting average.

The 2017 Triple-A All-Star game will be Wednesday, July 12, at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, WA. It will be nationally television on MLB Network at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.