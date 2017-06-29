Top Texas recruit's brother says he took improper gifts

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The older brother of Texas basketball recruit Mo Bamba says Bamba took improper gifts and money from a Detroit financial adviser that would make him ineligible to play in college.

Ibrahim Johnson posted a rambling, profanity-laced, 20-minute Facebook video Wednesday, accusing adviser Greer Love of giving Bamba money and gifts. Love previously worked in New York and was involved in youth sports in Harlem, where he got to know Bamba's family.

Love told 247Sports the family asked him to help manage Bamba's recruitment. Love says he consulted with schools to ensure he wasn't breaking rules and wouldn't jeopardize Bamba's eligibility.

Texas says Bamba's amateur status had previously been reviewed by the NCAA and he's been cleared to play. He is one of the top incoming players in the country next season.

Love and the NCAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

