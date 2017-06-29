Ted Cruz finds a doppelganger in Cubs owner Tom Ricketts

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump meets with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Team Chairman Tom Ricketts is at center.

FILE - In this May 10, 2017, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee member Ted Cruz of Texas, questions witnesses on Capitol Hill in Washington. A photo of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts that Cruz t...

WASHINGTON (AP) - A photo of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts has some people seeing double over the two men's remarkable resemblance.

Cruz tweeted the photo of the two posing with the World Series trophy in Washington on Wednesday while the team visited the White House.

Some Twitter users were quick to note how similar the two men's faces appear. One user joked that he tried Snapchat's face swap feature on the photo and nothing happened.

Cruz weighed in on the conversation himself, joking that people "keep insulting Tom by saying he looks like me. Poor guy."

This isn't the first time the Republican's looks have been compared to a sports figure. He alluded to his resemblance to Duke basketball star Grayson Allen on Twitter earlier this year.

