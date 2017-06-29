Embattled councilman resigns from Democratic Caucus, but not Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro councilman accused of two instances of sexual harassment says he immediately resigning from his party's caucus, but is not stepping down from his elected office.

"The incident with Councilwoman Green was unintentional and I have apologized publicly, but it was not accepted and that's why we are here today," said Councilman Dan Johnson (D-District 21).

Johnson said he has been a member of the Louisville Board of Aldermen and the Louisville Metro Council since he was first elected to office in 1992. He also said he has supported the values and ideals of the Democratic Party his entire life.

"In the quarter of century I have been in public office, I would have never imagined that the Metro Democratic Caucus that I have loved and supported would treat one of their own with such disdain and strip around the most basic due process - innocent until proven guilty," Johnson said while reading from a prepared statement. "While I will always continue to be a member of the Democratic Party, I can no longer continue to be a member of the Democratic Caucus that would disregard and abandon the Democratic values of truth and justice so comfortably."

Johnson said he plans to continue to work with council members of both parties working to better Louisville.

