NFL refs roster includes 1st female instant replay official

The roster of NFL officials this season will include eight rookies on the field and the league's first female instant replay official in the booth.
Terri Valenti, who has worked on instant replay for the NFL for the past five years, was promoted to the role of the officials who are part of each of the 17 crews of rules arbiters. The league announced the assignments on Thursday, with all 17 referees returning to their lead roles.
Valenti has previously served as an on-field official for high school, college and minor league games. The instant replay official determines when the game should be stopped for reviews after scoring plays and the two-minute warnings, and throughout overtime. Final decisions on reviews will be determined by the NFL's centralized operations in New York.
