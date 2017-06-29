Golden Alert issued for PRP area man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a Louisville man who suffers from a mental impairment.

Thomas Drescher, 68, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. today in the 2600 block of Briargate Avenue, near the Rockford Lane area.

>> LEARN ABOUT OTHER MISSING PERSON CASES FEATURED ON WAVE3.COM

Drescher is a white, stands 5'9" and weighs approximately 90 pounds. When last seen, Drescher was wearing a black jacket with poker stars and black pants.

Anyone who has seen or has information about Thomas Drescher's location is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.