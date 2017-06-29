UPDATE: Missing man found, Golden Alert canceled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Golden Alert issued for a man suffering from mental impairment has been canceled.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services said Thomas Drescher, 68, was located and is safe.

Drescher had been last seen around 7:30 a.m. today in the 2600 block of Briargate Avenue, near the Rockford Lane area.

