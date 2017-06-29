New Pilot Program Approved for Centerstone

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's Metro Council approved $325,000 for a new pilot program of Centerstone on Thursday. The program is called the Living Room, and is designed to be a place where 24 hours a day, people with serious behavioral issues can be connected to professional services and treatment.

Centerstone, the non-profit behavioral healthcare provider, modeled it after a program in South Chicago. It’s anticipated to be a huge help to local police.

"This will allow them to divert them so they can get the proper social services as opposed to booking them in the jail for a very minor offense for loitering or trespassing, only to have them released 24 - 48 hours,” said Kathy Basham with Centerstone.

Centerstone hopes this will cut down on the repetitive cycle of people going in and out of jail. WAVE 3 News spoke to a man who knows about that cycle all too well. Ja-Ron Teague was in and out of jail over a quarter of a century, arrested 200 times.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Charlestown residents fed up with brown water

+ UPDATE: Missing man found, Golden Alert canceled

+ Local advertising giant Debbie Scoppechio dies

"It was my first home, not going to say second home because I spent more time in there than I spent on the street,” Teague said.

Teague says he grew up in a loving family. But by the age of 21, he was abusing drugs.

"It controlled me," Teague said. "I lived to get high. I got high to live.”

Teague was also coping with mental health issues. Nearly five years ago, a judge entered Teague in the Centerstone program to get treatment for his addictions as well as schizophrenia, hallucinations and multiple personality disorder. It worked, he's been sober since 2012. Now, Teague is a Centerstone employee offering Peer Support. He still goes inside jails to talk to inmates.

It is hoped that the Living Room Project will reduce costs of the jail and also help with jail overcrowding.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.