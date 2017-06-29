Ellis Park Racing opens July 1

Horse racing returns to Ellis Park for a four-day affair beginning July 1.

They are expecting it to be the best meet yet.

A list of a few upcoming events:

July 2nd Kids Race on the Track

July 1st-July 4th is the start of Live Racing

July 7th is Meet the Announcer (that will be every Friday)

July 8th is Ostrich and Camel Racing

July 16th is Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Day (This organization helps race horses find a new career when they are done at the track)

July 23rd is College Scholarship Day and Laptop Giveaway

